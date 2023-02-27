The king! Austin Butler turned heads at the 2023 SAG Awards, walking the red carpet solo in a maroon three-piece suit.

The California native, 31, posed for the cameras without girlfriend Kaia Gerber at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 26.

Butler earned a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll in Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis. Since the movie’s 2022 debut, the actor has been candid about losing his voice while filming the biopic.

“We were on stage and I was singing ‘Never Been to Spain’ and we did so many takes and at a certain point, I just lost my voice,” the Carrie Diaries alum told People on the red carpet ahead of Sunday’s award show, adding that he recovered after a few days of vocal rest.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor added: “There were those days, but it was also just the greatest ride of my life.”

Butler’s solo appearance on the red carpet came one month after he and Gerber, 21, were spotted packing on the PDA after his 2023 Golden Globes win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his work in the musical drama. The pair were photographed kissing and hugging at several parties in Los Angeles after the event.

Later that month, the twosome were seen walking hand in hand while attending Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral service at Graceland on January 22, according to photos published by the Daily Mail. (Butler, who became close with the Presley family while shooting Elvis, gave Lisa Marie a shout-out during his Golden Globes speech two days before she died at age 54 after suffering cardiac arrest.)

The former Nickelodeon star was first linked to Gerber in late 2021 when they were spotted attending a yoga class together that December. “They are low-key dating,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s still very new.”

Five months later, the Switched at Birth alum went public with Gerber when the pair made their red carpet couple debut at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City.

Cindy Crawford’s daughter shined in a metallic Alexander McQueen gown while she posed for photos with her boyfriend at the Gilded Age-themed event. Butler, for his part, opted for an all-black Prada suit that gave off Elvis vibes. The lovebirds couldn’t take their eyes off each other as the cameras captured the moment.

While the duo keeps their joint public appearances to a minimum, they are supportive of each other’s careers. In fact, the Babylon actress showed her love for her beau at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival when she made an appearance at the May premiere of Elvis.

Gerber arrived separately from the Zoey 101 alum but they were later reunited on the carpet where they exchanged a steamy kiss for the photographers on site.

That same month, Butler dodged a question about his budding relationship with the Palisades actress.

“I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that,” the Shannara Chronicles alum told GQ when asked about Gerber in May 2022. “But thank you for providing the space.”

Prior to her romance with Butler, the American Horror Story alum was linked to Pete Davidson and Jacob Elordi. The Intruders actor, for his part, dated Vanessa Hudgens from 2011 to 2019. The High School Musical star, 34, moved on with baseball player Cole Tucker in 2021. The pair announced their engagement earlier this month.