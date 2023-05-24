Remember her in a nice dress! Taylor Swift was a summertime dream while stepping out in New York City ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The Midnights songstress, 33, was spotted in Manhattan on Wednesday, May 24, wearing a two-piece ensemble perfect for the upcoming holiday weekend. Swift paired the Ralph Lauren Eyelet Linen Bustier and Mini Skirt with tan sandals and a matching shoulder bag. She accessorized the dreamy look with turquoise teardrop earrings along with a dainty gold bracelet and matching rings. The pop star wore her tresses back in a sleek ponytail for the warm day and rocked her signature red lip and black winged eyeliner.

The low-key and comfortable look is a break from her recent onstage fashion choices. The songwriter is currently in the midst of her Eras Tour — her first time on the road in over five years — performing three-hour concerts that require more than 10 costume changes throughout the night.

The tour celebrates all of Swift’s past albums and features wardrobes inspired by her past LPs including Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights. She opens the show, however, in a bejeweled Versace bodysuit and coordinating Christian Louboutin knee-high boots to represent her 2019 album, Lover.

The Pennsylvania native later swaps her bodysuit for a variety of other ensembles, like a flapper-inspired Fearless Roberto Cavalli minidress, an Alberta Ferretti gown, and a custom Oscar de la Renta navy bodysuit — paired with a brightly colored shaggy coat — for the explosive finale.

While Swift is dressed to the nines for her weekend concerts, she’s recently been spotted dressing in a more casual style on her off days. She sported high-waisted jeans with an embroidered butterfly on the leg and a black top while out to dinner with collaborator Jack Antonoff in April. Last week, she opted for an NYU purple sweatshirt and black cotton skirt and sneakers while attending a studio session with rumored boyfriend Matty Healy.

Swift and The 1975 frontman, 34, have been linked since the “Red” singer’s split from Joe Alwyn last month. The musicians first sparked dating speculation when Healy attended multiple Eras shows in both Nashville and Philidelphia, just one day after wrapping up his own tour in Asia. They’ve since been spotted out together at various NYC locations over the past few weeks.

This marks the second time the pair have fueled romance rumors over the years. They first raised eyebrows in 2014 after Swift attended multiple 1975 shows in Los Angeles. The twosome were then photographed wearing each other’s merch multiple times.

While neither the Cats star nor the “She’s American” rocker ever confirmed their “brief fling,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that “they’re looking to give things a second chance,” adding that the pair “run in the same circle of friends” and are “having a good time reconnecting again.”

Keep scrolling for a look at Swift’s summertime ensemble: