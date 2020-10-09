Embracing every curve! Demi Lovato spoke out about her bigger boobs, crediting the size change to pushing through her eating issues.

“Fun fact: I never had boobs until I started eating what I wanted,” Lovato, 28, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 9.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer revealed that her whole life she “hated” her “small tittaayyys and then when I finally let go of eating issues, I GOT THE BOOBS I WANTED!!!”

The Disney Channel alum, who split from fiancé Max Ehrich in September after a two-month engagement, shared two photos of her herself to highlight her bust. The first photo put Lovato’s assets on display while wearing a bodysuit and sweatpants. The second gave fans a closer view of her chest.

“This is no push-up bra or boob-job y’all!!! IT’S ALL ME!!” the Princess Protection Program actress continued. “And you know what, they’re gonna change too!!! AND I’LL BE OKAY WITH THAT AS WELL!!”

Lovato posted the two images and empowering message to help others who struggle with body image issues to embrace their shape.

“Let this be a lesson y’all.. our bodies will do what they are SUPPOSED to when we let go of trying to control what it does for us,” she added. “Oh the irony…. 💞.”

The “Cool for the Summer” singer has been vocal about her battle with food and weight over the years, having gone to rehab in 2010 for bipolar disorder and bulimia ahead of her drug treatment stays years later.

“I’m tired of running myself into the ground with workouts and extreme dieting,” Lovato said during a February episode of the “Pretty Big Deal” podcast, noting that her eating disorder led to her near-fatal overdose in 2018.

The musician added: “I thought the past few years was recovery from an eating disorder, when it actually was just completely falling into it. And I just realized that, like, maybe my symptoms weren’t as obvious as before, but it was definitely an eating issue.”

During a Sonny With a Chance virtual reunion in April, Lovato, who was 19 when the show ended, revealed that the reason her dressing room was 98 degrees was because of her eating disorder.

“I was underweight and freezing,” she candidly said during the Zoom chat.

In July 2018, the singer was found unconscious after an accidental drug overdose, which resulted in a two-week hospital stay and checking herself into a rehab center. A year later, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that “every day is a constant struggle” for the singer, who briefly checked back into treatment in March 2019.