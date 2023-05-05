Not playing nice! Kristen Doute gave body-shaming trolls a piece of her mind following her Bravo return — and she didn’t hold back.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 40, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 4, to shut down negative comments about her appearance. Her fiery response came one day after she joined Broadway’s Annaleigh Ashford on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I just have to say some of y’all really are a fist-full of a–hole,” Doute began. “I don’t have any filler. I’ve gained weight. I’m 40. You haven’t seen me on TV in over three years. That’s what I look like.”

The former reality star turned to her boyfriend, Luke Broderick, to ask his opinion as he sat beside her on the couch. “She’s my gorgeous girl,” he gushed.

Doute proceeded to throw her middle finger up toward the camera, adding, “Suck a dick. I hope no one ever speaks to you this way, or your daughters or your sisters or your aunts or your grandmas. … Stop commenting on women’s appearances.”

The He’s Making You Crazy author was an original Pump Rules cast member, making her debut when the series premiered in 2013. After eight seasons, Doute and Stassi Schroeder were axed from the show in 2020 due to past racist behavior toward former costar Faith Stowers.

Nearly three years after her firing, Us Weekly confirmed in March that Doute filmed scenes for season 10 of the Bravo hit as the show continued production amid Tom Sandoval‘s breakup from Ariana Madix. (The former SUR bartenders called it quits after nine years together after Madix, 37, learned of Sandoval’s affair with costar Raquel Leviss.)

Doute — who previously dated the TomTom co-owner, 40, from 2007 to 2013 — later explained that Madix was the one who wanted her to get back in front of the cameras. “I filmed that scene because Ariana specifically said, ‘I really need you to do this for me,'” she said on the “Viall Files” podcast in March. “I told her, ‘I have nothing to gain from this. I, in fact, will probably look like an opportunist or thirsty.'”

The T-shirt designer continued: “I specifically said to her, ‘This has nothing to do with the network, the production, the ratings, whatever. What do you need? Because you’ve also now had to talk about this a million times with so many people, on and off camera. So if this is just one more time you don’t wanna do that, I don’t need to do it.’ She wanted me to, so I did.”

Doute took aim at body-shamers that same month after she was spotted arriving at Madix’s house, noting that she gained weight after she quit smoking cigarettes. “I’m so sorry I don’t have a six pack, who f–king cares?” she said on her “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast. “Body-shaming is just bulls—t. It frustrates me because I know my own insecurities.”

Fans got their first glimpse of Doute’s Pump Rules return in the bombshell season 10 finale trailer, which dropped on Tuesday, May 2. At the end of the teaser, the Michigan native rubs her hands together and asks, “Are you ready?”

Since news broke of Sandoval’s affair, the former SURver has wasted no time putting her ex on blast. During her WWHL episode on Wednesday, May 3, Doute called out the musician for “gaslighting” Madix in the aftermath of the scandal.

“If you want to break up, break up,” she told Andy Cohen, referring to Sandoval’s claims on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast in April that he attempted to call off his relationship with Madix in February. “Why can’t you say, ‘I’m sorry, I’m a trash human being?’ Then when you’re better, show it with your actions.”