Lilly Singh

The A Little Late With Lilly Singh host handled her recent health scare with her trademark sense of humor, sharing a video from the hospital in February 2022. “Spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out,” she captioned the clip. “Both of them have cysts. And I’m just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You’re going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me inbetween periods?! LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT… the NERVE. IM WEAKKKK….”

She continued: “No but actually. It hurts and I’m tired lol but I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all I am their mother.”