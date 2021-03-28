Mandy Moore

The This Is Us actress suffered from low blood platelets during her son August’s birth in February 2021. She gave an update on her health battle a month later via her Instagram Story, saying her platelets have gone up but they “still aren’t great.” She then asked fans for any advice on how to boost her platelets count as she wants to have another baby soon. “I’m on a mission to do whatever I can to get them to a solid place, so I don’t have to wonder or worry during the next pregnancy,” she added.