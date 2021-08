Nicholas Brendon

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum announced in February 2021 that he had fallen on ice and had to undergo spinal surgery to help his back pain. He added via Instagram, “If you’re somewhere impacted with ice, be careful. With a rare condition and a slip a week ago, I’m having spinal surgery in 1 hour. May you be happy, may you be healthy, and may you be safe.”