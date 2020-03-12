Celebrity Health Scares

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of Utah Jazz

After Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus in March 2020, the NBA announced that it would suspend its current season. “The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena,” the statement read. “At the time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.”

The NBA’s statement continued, “The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

A day after Gobert’s news was reported, his teammate Donovan Mitchell also contracted the illness. Oklahoma health officials tested all players and team staff, and only Gobert and Mitchell tested positive.