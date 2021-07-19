Demi Lovato

The singer reflected on how several factors led to their relapse and eventual overdose in 2018.

“I asked for help and I didn’t receive the help that I needed. So I was stuck in this unhappy position. Here I am sober and I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m six years sober, but I’m miserable. I’m even more miserable than I was when I was drinking. Why am I sober?’” Lovato said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2020. “Ultimately, I made the decisions that got me to where I am today. It was my actions that put me in the position that I’m in.”