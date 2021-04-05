Kelly Osbourne

The reality star frequently talked about rehab and sobriety for years. On August 9, 2018, she took to Instagram to share that she’d had a relapse — but was celebrating a year of sobriety once again.

“This past year has been one of the hardest years of my life and I feel it’s time share that with you guys. To cut a long story short things got really dark… The only way I knew how to function was to self medicate and go from project to project so I never had to focus on what was really going on with me,” she wrote.

Osbourne turned her life around through her own hard work and with the help of family and friends. “I could not have done this with out there love and support. I can’t believe It’s been a year!!!,” she continued. “I can whole heartedly confess that I’m finally at peace with myself and truly starting to understand what true happiness is.”

Osbourne revealed in April 2021 that she relapsed again after almost four years of sobriety.

“I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track,” the former Fashion Police host said via her Instagram Story.

The Masked Singer alum confirmed that she is currently sober and would continue to be sober from here on out.

“But I’ve learned it truly is just one day at a time,” she explained. “And I just want to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you. Thank you so much for your support and your love.”