Miley Cyrus

The singer celebrated six months of sobriety in June 2020 after undergoing a “really big vocal surgery” the previous November. “I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges,” she told Variety at the time. “So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. The former Disney Channel star revealed in November 2020 that she was two weeks sober after having a setback amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time,” Cyrus told Zane Lowe during an Apple Music’s New Music Daily interview. “One of the things I’ve used is, ‘Don’t get furious, get curious.’ So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?’ To me, it was a f—k up because I’m not a moderation person, and I don’t think that everyone has to be f—king sober.”