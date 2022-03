Rob Lowe

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor celebrated 31 years of sobriety in May 2021.

“I want to give thanks to everyone walking this path with me, and welcome anyone thinking about joining us; the free and the happy.” Lowe wrote via Instagram at the time. “And a big hug to my family for putting up with me!! Xoxo.”

The actor has previously credited wife Sheryl Berkoff for helping him reevaluate his life.