Ruston Kelly

The “Mockingbird” singer celebrated two years of being sober in December 2020, telling his Instagram followers that he felt “happy and grateful and very very very lucky.” Three months prior, he opened up about his struggles and noted that he wanted to “be as transparent and honest as possible” when it came to his past. “I’ve always had an issue with self-control in my life. I’ve been emotionally reckless at times and I’ve definitely abused myself with copious amounts of drugs and illicit materials and doing crazy things, and being wild without purpose and that is dangerous,” he told Esquire in September 2020. “It could be creatively fueling, but I think what’s really helped ground me is learning the difference between creative spontaneity and emotional recklessness in everyday life.”