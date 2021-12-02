Spencer Matthews

The Made in Chelsea alum — and Pippa Middleton’s brother-in-law — announced in a January 7, 2018 Instagram post that he had embraced sobriety. “Been sober 7 months now and cannot begin to explain the difference in my life… 2018 for me was a complete game changer and I now feel like the best version of myself. Happy, active, busy and focused,” said the formerly hard-partying British reality star. Matthews, who welcomed his first baby with his model wife, Vogue Williams, in September 2018, added, “Being the best husband to @voguewilliams and the best father to Theodore is priority number one and always will be… Onwards and upwards is the only way!! Much love x”