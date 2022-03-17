New Normal

During the KUWTK reunion, the Good American cofounder detailed how her brother’s personal life influenced his decision not to appear on the show.

“My brother is such a lover and has the most incredible heart and personality,” Khloé explained in June 2021. “And I think he’s just getting stronger, and I think you have to get heartbroken and learn from your mistakes. I think he’s just stronger and feeling better to be around and be more vulnerable or exposed.”

The California native noted that Rob was hitting great strides since his break from the public eye, saying, “I know Rob is feeling really good about himself and he’s working really hard on himself, and so I think before he did something like this, where he has to address probably the part that made him want to take a break, [he can start fresh].”