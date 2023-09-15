Amy Robach and ex-husband Tim McIntosh‘s daughter Ava is taking a walk down memory lane — starting with her parents’ wedding day.

“They look like a John Hughes movie,” Ava, 21, captioned an Instagram photo of her mother, 50, and father, 58, at their nuptials. In the snap, Robach was all smiles as she prepared to cut the cake.

Robach and McIntosh tied the knot in 1996 and welcomed Ava six years later. The pair expanded their family again in 2006 with the arrival of daughter Annalise.

After more than a decade of marriage, Robach and McIntosh called it quits. She moved on with Andrew Shue, exchanging vows in 2010 and blending their families. (Shue, 56, shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.)

Robach and Shue later discussed the challenges of taking on the role of a stepparent. “We’re very aware that we’re like the cool aunt or uncle. We never want to take the place of their parents,” Shue exclusively told Us Weekly in 2017.

Robach added at the time: “We’re mentors who guide them and love them. My daughters have a stepmother with their father, and I look at it like, there are more people who love my kids.”

The twosome even released a book about their experience in 2020, which they titled Better, Together. While promoting the project, Robach recalled her early ups and downs as a stepmom.

“It’s not an easy situation, but I would say my heart grew ten times the size it was. You really have to open your heart and open your mind, and your flexibility is imperative when it comes to dealing with a blended family,” she said on Ashley Bellman’s The Middle series.

Two years later, however, Robach was spotted spending time with her GMA3 coanchor T.J. Holmes outside of the office, raising questions about her marriage to Shue. Holmes, 46, was married to Marilee Fiebig at the time but filed for divorce in December 2022.

Amid the cheating scandal, Robach’s children continued spending quality time with their stepdad and his kids, which they documented via social media. The group reunited in April — without Robach — to attend a Bruce Springsteen concert in New York.

A source exclusively told Us that same month that Robach has maintained a relationship with her stepchildren since her split from Shue.

“She is still in her stepsons’ lives. They communicate. She’d like them to still think of her as their stepmother and will be there for them,” the insider shared. “She is still trying to work things out with seeing Andrew’s kids. She’s been their stepmom for so long and wants a relationship with them and Andrew is having a hard time emotionally with it. But his sons still keep in touch and communicate with her.”

Robach, who is still dating Holmes since being axed from ABC in January, recently returned to social media for the first time since her affair made headlines. Last month, a source exclusively shed light on Robach’s next chapter with Holmes.

“They’re in a good place,” the insider shared with Us. “Now the plan is they do want to move in together and get engaged.”