Postpartum Pic! Ashley Graham Appreciates ‘New Tummy’ After Welcoming Twins

Nearly nine months after Ashley Graham gave birth to twins, she’s in awe of her postpartum body.

“Hi new tummy,” the supermodel, 35, captioned a Wednesday, November 2, Instagram Story snap of her stomach. “You look very different from what I’m use [sic] to. But I do appreciate you.” Graham added an emoji of two hands making a heart to her post.

Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, announced earlier this year that they had welcomed sons Malachi and Roman into their brood.

“Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here,” the “Pretty Big Deal” podcast host tweeted in January. “They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all.”

Graham — who also shares 2-year-old son Isaac with the 32-year-old cinematographer — had a home birth, later admitting that she nearly died from blood loss.

“The night I gave birth to the twins, I hemorrhaged,” she wrote in a May essay for Glamour. “I went to the toilet thinking I needed the bathroom, and Malachi came out just as my doula was arriving, in time to bring him into the world. … Two hours and seven minutes later, I had Roman in my apartment bathtub—we didn’t even have enough time to blow up the home birthing tub because everything happened so fast.”

Graham added at the time: “The next thing you know, I looked at my midwife and I said, ‘I don’t feel good. I think I need to lay down,’ and I blacked out. All I can remember is feeling a light touch on my cheek, which I found out later was actually somebody smacking the crap out of my cheek, someone holding my hand, my husband Justin in my ear, praying, and someone jabbing me with a needle in my arm. And I remember seeing darkness and what seemed like stars.”

The A New Model author recalled at the time that she had lost “liters” of blood before her difficult road to recovery. As Graham eventually regained her strength, she went into full mom mode to breast-feed her little ones while continuing to raise Isaac. She’s also been a fervent body-positive advocate — both before and after pregnancy.

“To get out of my own head, I give myself affirmations: ‘I am bold, I am brilliant, I am beautiful,’” the Nebraska native told Scary Mommy in June. “Sometimes, no matter how hard you try to reframe negative thoughts, they still affect you in waves, but you just have to keep reminding yourself of your strength and beauty.”

She added at the time: “No woman’s journey through the postpartum phase is the same, but I will say that it’s OK if your journey of self-love and acceptance comes and goes in waves. It’s important to have a great support system around you as well.”