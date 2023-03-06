Aubrey O’Day is “beyond heartbroken” after suffering a miscarriage.

“This isn’t my first pregnancy, but it is the first time I was mentally healthy and in a physically prepared place to care for another life,” the 38-year-old star told E! News on Monday, March 6, confirming the miscarriage. “I’ve had moments where I’ve internalized what happened and blamed myself but, luckily, I realized there isn’t only one seat at the table.”

The Danity Kane singer, who went public with her pregnancy in January, explained that despite feeling sadness over her loss, she is trying to remain optimistic about becoming a mother in the future.

“When my baby is ready, he/she will come and forever be my grateful miracle,” O’Day said. “I also want all the women out there in the world that have experienced this grief to feel all the love my soul has to offer, and more importantly remain reminded that we are here to support each other!”

The Celebrity Apprentice alum told her fans that she is willing to be their “sounding board and someone you can confide in” when going through their own fertility issues. “There are also so many children who need happy and healthy homes, so being a mother and a leader will never be something we can’t all have,” she added.

O’Day further detailed her pregnancy journey and loss via an Instagram post on Monday, revealing that she “wouldn’t change anything” about how things transpired.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I think that it’s important to let things happen and stay ‘happened.’ People change so you can learn to let go. Things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they are right,” she wrote. “And sometimes things you want most fall apart so that better things can fall together. Everything happens for a reason, I’ll always love u my lil one.”

Two months prior, news broke that O’Day was expecting her first child after she was photographed on January 17 cradling her stomach while at the SPiN Awards gala for the Society Performers Academy in Los Angeles.

The “Couple Goals” singer has yet to reveal the identity of her partner, with whom she was expecting the baby. She did, however, tell The Sun in January that there was “someone special in my life.”

O’Day previously dated Jersey Shore’s Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio. The duo, who appeared on season 1 of Famously Single in 2016, called it quits in 2017 after two years together. The MTV star, 42, moved on with Nikki Hall in 2020.

Us Weekly confirmed in 2018 that O’Day had an affair with Donald Trump Jr. from 2011 to 2012 while she was on Celebrity Apprentice.

“After my relationship with Pauly D, I hadn’t had sex or been intimate with anyone for about three years,” the California native told The Sun in January, confirming that her new partner was different. “So this was the first person that I felt comfortable being vulnerable with.”