Postpartum night out! Less than one month after news broke that Behati Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine had welcomed their third child, the supermodel is showing off her post-baby physique.

“🖤 VALENTINE’S DAY 🖤,” Prinsloo, 34, captioned a Wednesday, February 15, Instagram carousel of snaps from the night before.

In the pics, the Namibia native showed off her slinky, black lace dress, which she accessorized with tall, black boots, oversized sunglasses and a cross necklace.

Prinsloo enjoyed her night out with friends Alexis Novak and Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine, who enjoyed playing a basketball-inspired carnival game later in the evening. The gathering was seemingly a wedding reception for Novak — who wore a bridal gown and matching veil — and Valentine, 44, after they eloped earlier this month.

Prinsloo’s evening adventure comes less than one month after it was announced that she and the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, had secretly welcomed their third child.

The Cali Rosa founder and Levine — who also share daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4 — announced in September 2022 that Prinsloo was pregnant with baby No. 3.

Several days later, the pair were met with scandal when model Sumner Stroh alleged via TikTok that she had an affair with the “Sunday Morning” crooner. The 23-year-old influencer’s claims, which Levine fervently denied, then inspired multiple other women to come forward with their own similar allegations.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” the former The Voice coach wrote via Instagram Story later that month. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Levine continued at the time: “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. “We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

While the Victoria’s Secret Angel has not publicly addressed the scandal, she has stood by Levine’s side.

“Adam feels awful for what he’s put her through,” a source previously told Us Weekly in October 2022. “All he can do now is make sure he works on himself and doesn’t mess things up again. He loves her dearly and feels beyond grateful and lucky that she’s sticking by his side and giving him a second chance to prove himself.”