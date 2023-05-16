Throwing it back! Behati Prinsloo shared a new photo from her pregnancy after welcoming her third child with Adam Levine earlier this year.

“Live long and prosper!” the model, 34, captioned an Instagram photo on Monday, May 15, which showed her wearing an alien mask with her baby bump on full display. Prinsloo, who also shares daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, with Levine, 44, wore a denim bra and underwear set while lifting her pants down to show her stomach to the camera.

Prinsloo started to document her pregnancy after announcing in September 2022 that she was expanding her family with the musician for a third time. “Recent 🧚🏼‍♀️,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a series of photos, which included her pregnancy reveal.

Days later, Levine made headlines when he was accused of cheating on his wife. Shortly after Prinsloo confirmed that she was expecting a baby, model Sumner Stroh claimed that the former Voice coach reached out to her on social media during his marriage.

In response, Levine issued a statement publicly denying that he was unfaithful to Prinsloo. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote via Instagram Story in October 2022. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

The California native added: “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Amid the drama, multiple other women came out with accusations about getting in contact with Levine online. Prinsloo, for her part, did not publicly address the scandal and continued to show her support for the Maroon 5 member in the aftermath of the scandal.

“Adam and Behati are trying to put this mess behind them and focus on the more positive aspects of their life together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022. “They feel extremely blessed to have this baby on the way.”

Three months later, Us confirmed that Levine and Prinsloo quietly welcomed their third child. The Namibia native has since offered rare glimpses into life as a family of five while supporting Levine during Marron 5’s Las Vegas residency.

More recently, a second source opened up about how the duo were able to move forward following the public controversy. “Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage,” the insider shared in March. “He basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family.”

According to the source, Levine “realized he made a huge mistake” by talking to other women and has shifted his focus. “They’re spending more quality time together, date nights without the kids and girls only nights for Behati,” the insider added. “Adam also got back to basics [doing] yoga and meditation, and just got his priorities straight.”