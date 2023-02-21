She’s going to need a bigger boat! Constance Wu is pregnant and expecting her second child with partner Ryan Kattner.

“Bun in the oven,” Wu, 40, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 21. “Filipinese baby #2 coming soon.”

The Fresh Off the Boat alum she showed off her bare baby bump in the snap, confirming the exciting news. One week prior, the actress turned heads when she stepped out for a stroll in Los Angeles with her growing belly on full display.

The Hustlers actress wore a striped long-sleeve shirt, black sweatpants and a New York Giants hat as she walked at a local park in photos published by Page Six on February 16. In one snap, Wu showed off her side profile, revealing just how pregnant she is at the moment.

The Making a Scene author has a history of keeping her personal life private, including her first pregnancy in 2020.

Wu chose not to publicly announce she was expecting her and Kattner’s first baby, but Us Weekly confirmed in December of that year that the twosome were officially parents. The East Bay star’s rep told Us at the time that Wu had given birth to a daughter over the summer.

In April 2021, Wu’s Crazy Rich Asians costar Henry Golding exclusively told Us how his scene partner was adjusting to motherhood.

“We spoke sort of during the period that she was sort of having the baby. [She’s] just completely in love,” Golding, 36, said of Wu at the time. “She says it’s life-changing, the most amazing thing that’s happened to her.”

The Last Christmas actor, who welcomed his first child with wife Liv Lo in April 2021, noted that he knew what Wu’s little one looked like as well.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“That baby’s got some amazing hair. I’ve got to say. You’re either in two camps. You’re either bald for about two months before any sprouts of hair come out, or you come out of your mother with a huge head of hair,” Golding told Us. “And I think her baby definitely came out with a big bush. She’s so cute.”

One year later, Wu gave fans a little insight into her life as a working mom, telling The Hollywood Reporter that her Terminal List costar Chris Pratt helped her navigate the transition.

“My first day on set was hard,” the Eastsiders alum told the outlet in a July 2022 interview. “I missed my baby. It was the hardest day to stay at work because it was so emotional, something so many moms go through on their first day back at work.”

Both Wu and Pratt, 43, became parents to baby girls in summer 2020. (The Parks and Recreation alum shares daughters Lyla, now 2, and Eloise, 20 months, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. He also shares son Jack, 10, with ex-wife Anna Faris.)

“Talk about someone who really understood what I was going through — Chris was so supportive and kind and caring on set,” the Velma star told THR. “I’m really fortunate to have had him as my partner.”

Wu further detailed her motherhood journey in her October 2022 memoir, Making a Scene, revealing that when she welcomed her daughter she mended fences with her own mother after being estranged for five years.

“My little sister (who’s always been better with my mom) helped us navigate the slow road to reconciliation,” she wrote. “We took it day by day. Mom still lives in Virginia, and this was during the height of the COVID pandemic, so it was all via Zooms and FaceTime calls. At first there were a lot of emotions. Joy and pride and relief. Apathy or numbness. Some calls where she acted like the past five years hadn’t happened at all.”

The Lyle, Lyle Crocodile actress also recalled “retreating” from the limelight ahead of her baby girl’s birth, noting that she had a new role to fill. “I chuckle when I think of how my dreams used to be so big. Little did I know how much better the small things would be: The plain beauty of the breakfast table — my daughter’s two-toothed grin, food on her face and all over the floor,” Wu wrote. “Every new thing, a discovery. Watching her grow has been the greatest pleasure I’ve known.”