Khloé Kardashian and daughter True are “bald” and “fabulous” — thanks to face filters.

Kardashian, 39, took to Snapchat on Wednesday, September 7, to show off her nighttime routine with True, 5. In the videos, Kardashian — who shares True and son Tatum, 13 months, with ex Tristan Thompson — played with filters that gave her and True baby faces and made them bald.

“Omg haha this is what we do every night,” Kardashian captioned a video checking out their filtered faces, which made their eyebrows invisible and gave them rosy cheeks.

After showing off their youthful looks, the pair switched to a bald filter while True danced to Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” in her pajamas. Kardashian laughed at her daughter while she strutted around the room. “We’re bald, we’re fabulous, we look amazing and we’re dancing to Gaga,” she captioned the clip.

In addition to their mother-daughter dance party, the Kardashians star also uploaded adorable photos of True cuddling with Tatum. In the images, True pressed her forehead against her little brother while smiling for the camera. Tatum sat in his sister’s lap as she wrapped her arms around him.

It’s been an eventful few weeks for Kardashian and True, who headed off to her first day of school last month. For the big day, Kardashian set up a display of rainbow balloons as well as a large sign in the shape of a notebook that read, “First Day of Kindergarten.” She wrapped her daughter in a hug as True sat on her lap.

“Kindergarten 💜,” Kardashian captioned the post. “For anyone wondering, no I’m not ok! 🥹 Next it will be prom.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been open about the joys — and hardships — of motherhood through the years.

“I know it’s cliché, but I love everything [about being a mother of two], even the hard parts,” she told Elle in August 2022. “[My kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift … I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

On Tatum’s 1st birthday in July, Kardashian shared a loving message to her son. “I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit,” she captioned the Instagram post. “You light up every single room. There’s no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True 🥹 she is so proud to call you hers.”