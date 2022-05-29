Proud mama! Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child nearly four months ago — and she’s still in awe of her little boy.

“I made these little feet,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, captioned a Saturday, May 28, Instagram Story snap of Stormi and her son, both of whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott. In the photo, Stormi sported pink leggings as she stood next to her brother in a Fisher-Price baby bouncer.

Jenner previously gave birth to her son in February, shortly after celebrating Stormi’s 4th birthday during a joint L.O.L! Surprise-themed party alongside Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West‘s youngest daughter, Chicago.

“Stormi has been helping out and is so excited about being a big sister,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, noting that Jenner, the 31-year-old rapper and Stormi have “all been non-stop smiling” since his arrival.

While the Kardashians star and Scott have yet to share a photo of their son’s face, they initially named him Wolf Jacques Webster before changing their minds.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Jenner wrote via her Instagram Story in March. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

While the reality TV star and the “Highest in the Room” rapper have yet to announce his new moniker, she’s been more candid about her own postpartum body progress.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum — who previously welcomed Stormi in February 2018 — explained in a March Instagram Story. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either.”

She continued: “It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better. … I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”

Nearly one month later, Jenner revealed via her social media that she already lost 40 pounds after gaining 60 pounds during pregnancy. After flaunting her postpartum abs via Instagram earlier this month, Jenner brought Stormi to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s nuptials in Portofino, Italy.

“Celebrating love 🤍,” the Kendall + Kylie designer captioned an Instagram snap at the time, showing off her floral Dolce & Gabbana dress. In another post, she added: “Pov your sisters [sic] getting married.”

