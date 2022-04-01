Back in black! Kylie Jenner showed her postpartum body in a black dress and matching over-the-knee boots on Thursday, March 31.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, captioned the Instagram photo of her outfit with a black heart emoji. In a second slide, she showed her pink manicure and four rings.

Singer Normani called the reality star “the baddest,” while WAGS alum Olivia Pierson commented with heart-eye emojis.

The Kardashians star has been transparent about her postpartum struggles since giving birth to her and Travis Scott’s son in February. (While the Life of Kylie alum revealed his name was Wolf at the time, the infant no longer goes by that moniker.)

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” the Los Angeles native told her Instagram followers in March. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard.”

The Hulu personality admitted that she was “putting some pressure” on herself, adding, “It’s OK not to be OK. … I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”

The following week, the Kylie Cosmetics creator wrote via Instagram Stories that she was “getting some strength back” and feeling “so good.” The makeup mogul documented her workout, from Pilates to cardio.

Jenner was similarly vocal about her post-baby body after she gave birth to daughter Stormi, now 4, in February 2018.

“I’m just feeling a little insecure,” the Kylie Skin creator told Kim Kardashian in an October 2018 KUWTK scene, noting that she was trying to ignore “body-shamers” on social media. “I feel like my hips have just spread. My favorite jeans, they’re never going to fit me again. I feel like some people don’t get it.”

Kardashian, 41, told the Kylie Baby creator at the time to “roll with” her changing body.

“Just wear two pairs of shapewear and get out of the house,” the Selfish author, who is the mother of North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, advised in the clip. “You just have to be confident, get some things that make you feel good about yourself and find your balance.”

