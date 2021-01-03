Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi, is living it up in Aspen, Colorado, hitting the slopes with her famous family.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, shared a sweet video of her 2-year-old daughter on Sunday, January 3.

“My little pro!!!” she wrote, adding heart-eyes, a snowboarder and a white heart emoji. The proud mom could be heard shouting, “That was amazing!” while giving her daughter a high five.

Jenner also shared an Instagram Story video of Stormi getting snowboarding lessons. The toddler worked on her stance and steering, while her famous mom cheered her on.

“Wow, baby,” Jenner could be heard cheering in one video, while another showed her and Stormi bumping into each other on the hill.

It wasn’t just Stormi’s skills that were pro-level. She was dressed to the nines during the outing, sporting a light pink snow outfit and lime green helmet.

Jenner and her family rang in 2021 in Aspen, posting Instagram photos throughout, including a series of photos of herself and sister Kendall Jenner. Their faces are shielded by helmets and goggles in each of the Instagram snaps, captioned “sister” with a heart and two snowboarder emojis.

Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, was also on the trip along with Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner, boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex, Scott Disick.

Kylie and the rapper sparked reconciliation rumors in October 2020 after the fashion mogul shared pictures of the two playing “Dress up” on Instagram. The “Sicko Mode” rapper commented a meteor and two swimmer emojis.

“Kylie and Travis are coparenting amazingly right now and love spending time together with Stormi and making her happy,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in October. “Travis is a hands-on, super engaged dad and always wants to make Stormi smile. She is such a happy child.”

That same month, Jenner sat down with YouTube sensation James Charles, discussing her plans for the future and siblings for Stormi.

“I want more so bad,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said in the video. “I want more so bad, I actually think about it every day. I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning. I don’t have a time [when] that will happen.”