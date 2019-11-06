



Lady Gaga doesn’t just respect her A Star Is Born costar Bradley Cooper as an actor but as a dad as well.

“He’s a beautiful father,” the “Born This Way” singer, 33, said of the Tony nominee, 44, in her December Elle cover story, published on Wednesday, November 6.

The American Horror Story alum went on to address speculation that she and the actor, who shares 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, were romantically involved. Rumors intensified after the pair performed “Shallow” at the Academy Awards in February.

“We made a love story,” the New York native explained to the magazine. “For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on. And we worked hard on it, we worked for days. We mapped the whole thing out — it was orchestrated as a performance. … In truth, when we talked about it, we went, ‘Well, I guess we did a good job!’”

Cooper and Shayk, also 33, called it quits in June, and a source told Us Weekly exclusively that A Star Is Born “had a major impact” on their relationship’s end.

“Even though there was nothing romantic between Bradley and Gaga, the noise was difficult for Irina to deal with,” the insider shared with Us later that month. Another said that Gaga “felt bad” about the romance rumors and had no plans “to get together” with the Hangover star after the split.

That being said, the singer’s friend Cheyenne Jackson would love to see the costars date since “they’re amazing together” and have “incredible” chemistry on and off screen.

“I could see it happening somewhere down the road,” the Glee alum, 44, told Us and other reporters last month. “I think they could, who knows? … [She deserves] somebody that’s going to just treasure her and challenge her and love her. She deserves that.”

Gaga was engaged to her former agent Christian Carino from the summer of 2017 until February. She was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney from 2015 to 2016.