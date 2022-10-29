Coparenting goals! Madison LeCroy and fiancé Brett Randle were proud supporters of her 9-year-old son, Hudson, at his flag football game — and they made the day a blended family affair.

“Game day,” the Southern Charm star, 32, captioned a Saturday, October 29, Instagram Story video as she watched Hudson’s game with Randle, 35, and ex-husband Josh Hughes. “The husband and the ex-husband,” she wrote, panning the camera to reveal her man and her ex, 33.

LeCroy — who married Hughes when she was 20 before splitting in 2015, three years after their son’s arrival — wore an oversized Denver Broncos sweatshirt and a pair of black sunglasses on Saturday. She also flashed her engagement ring from the Nike account executive in the social media snap.

In a second clip, the Bravo personality shared footage of Hudson running towards a peer who’s holding the football to the crowd’s delight.

LeCroy and the fitness trainer were married for three years, which she previously revealed during a season 7 episode of Southern Charm.

“I was 20 when I got married. And I had Hudson when we were 22,” LeCroy recalled in October 2020 of their 2010 nuptials before they welcomed their son. “And we do coparenting, so we’re 50 percent on [and] 50 percent off.”

The hairstylist added: “It’s been hard being a young single mom. And there have been times where I didn’t have it together. Having Hudson has definitely pushed me to want to be successful. I mean I have a kid, so I don’t have a choice to be lazy.”

LeCroy — who briefly dated fellow reality TV star Austen Kroll — eventually moved on with Randle.

“I’m excited to announce that I am engaged,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021. “Oh, my gosh. I am so excited and I feel like I’ve been trying to hold this in for quite some time and it has been one of the hardest things I’ve had to do. Even though I was married in the past, I had never tried on a wedding dress. I had never done any of that.”

The salon owner gushed: “This is really the first time that I’m going to be a bride, so I’m going to take my time. [Brett] has a large family and so do I. So, we’re gonna probably keep it under a hundred [guests] if we can, which is going to be hard to do.”

LeCroy and the California native have since been in full planning mode for their nuptials, which are set for later this year.

“I’m gonna try to keep the wedding pretty intimate and about family. So, I will be showing some sneak peeks of that, but overall, you’ll just have to wait until after the wedding day,” she teased to Us in February, noting there will not be a Southern Charm film crew present on the special day. “The wedding is going to be super small, so therefore I’m not going to be able to invite the whole cast, unfortunately, but it’s OK.”