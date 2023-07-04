Another blessing! Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, welcomed their second child on Saturday, July 1.

“On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world 🐻💙,” Trainor, 29, captioned a series of snaps from the hospital on Tuesday, July 4. “He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz…and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us❤️.”

The “Lips Are Movin” singer took to social media in January to reveal she was expecting another little one.

“BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER @darylsabara 🥰,” Trainor wrote via Instagram alongside a set of ultrasound images.

The couple shared the sex of their second child on The Kelly Clarkson Show in April. Instead of announcing it themselves, Clarkson, 41, played a clip of their son, Riley, 2, saying, “It’s a boy!”

The “All About That Bass” artist and the Spy Kids star began dating in 2016 — and Sabara popped the question the following December.

“I SAID YESSSS!!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends,” the performer shared via Instagram at the time. “I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess.”

The couple tied the knot in a backyard ceremony in December 2018. Nearly two months after exchanging vows, Trainor exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her desire to be a mother.

“Honestly, I’ve always wanted to be a mom, way too young, even before I met Daryl,” the “Dear Future Husband” singer told Us in February 2019. “But especially when you find your favorite person of all time. I’m like, ‘I want to make more of us.’ So I’m always in and out like, ‘Let’s do it now.’”

In October 2020, Trainor shared on the Today show that she and Sabara were expecting their first child. The Grammy Award winner then took to Instagram to announce the exciting news.

“You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!” Trainor captioned an ultrasound photo at the time.

The Halloween actor, for his part, posted his own photo with the caption: “I love you @meghantrainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you.”

The pop star announced the arrival of their baby boy in February 2021.

“This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day 💝,” Trainor wrote alongside a series of Instagram pictures of the baby. “We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE 🥰😭. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!”

Over a year after Riley’s birth, Trainor exclusively told Us in August 2022 that she can’t wait to get pregnant again.

“If I could’ve got pregnant months ago, I would’ve,” the Massachusetts native explained at the time. “We’re just busy and I don’t want to be, like, nauseous while doing all this fun stuff. But November, December, I’mma be trying to get knocked up.”