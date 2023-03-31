Dad life! Nick Jonas shared a rare peek at his and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ daily life with daughter Malti Marie.

“OK, I’m trying to figure out how to get this, which is a ball pit for my daughter to play in, to fold up in this bag,” the Jonas Brothers artist, 30, said in a candid Thursday, March 30, TikTok video, while holding up the play mat and its carrying case. “Here we go!”

Jonas — who captioned his video “Dad Stuff” alongside the hashtags “Daddy” and “Hacks” — shared footage of himself “Googling how to fold up” the ball pit while the band’s upcoming single “Waffle House” played in the background.

While the Kingdom alum was ultimately pleased he could flatten the toy and stuff it into the bag, Jonas hit another snag while attempting to close it. The “Lovebug” crooner went to zip the case shut and the zipper ultimately broke in his hand.

The New Jersey native later shared the hilarious social media fail via his Instagram, where Chopra Jonas, 40, had a savage response. “Dead 👏,” the Quantico alum replied via her Instagram account.

Jonas and the Isn’t It Romantic? actress — who wed in December 2018 — announced in January 2022 that they had secretly welcomed their first child via gestational carrier.

“It’s been 20 years of hustling and working at breakneck speed. I’ve always been like, ‘What’s the next thing?’” the India native recalled to British Vogue of her daughter’s arrival, after a harrowing NICU stay. “But now I feel I have a center, a sense of calm, because every decision ends up being about her. I want her to be able to look back and be proud of my choices. I want to do right by her.”

Chopra Jonas and the “Jealous” artist have continued to dote on their little one, who made her first public appearance at her dad’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last month.

“Malti Marie — hi baby — I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends,” the singer joked while accepting his star alongside brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas.

The Citadel actress and Nick have also surrounded themselves with a tight-knit community to take care of their little girl. “I was raised by a working mother and father and you just kind of [juggle everything],” Chopra Jonas exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “You rely on the community around you. I was raised by my grandmom, my grandparents when my mom and dad would be at work. And we do the same [for Malti].”

She added: “My mom’s around, Nick’s parents come in when we have to travel. Both of us have to travel, but you kind of make it work. It takes a village and she’s the greatest gift of our lives.”