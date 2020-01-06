Sun’s out, bump’s out! Jenna Dewan showed off her bare baby bump on Sunday, January 5, while sitting poolside.

The actress, 39, rocked a black bikini top, tan bottoms and a straw hat in the sunny selfie. The pregnant star’s stomach was on full display.

Dewan announced in September that she and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, are expecting their first child together. She and her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, already share their 6-year-old daughter, Everly.

“I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant!” the Tony winner, 44, captioned his Instagram reveal at the time. “I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with. The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude. A partner who radiates love, warmth, and kindness. A partner who has faced some of the hardest moments life can deal you with grace, humility, and a desire to learn from the ups and downs. A partner who is continuously growing from those lessons and who supports my growth as a person with love, unwavering support, and understanding.”

The following month, the Flirty Dancing host opened up to Us Weekly and other reporters about her daughter’s reaction to her pregnancy news. She’s “so excited,” Dewan said. “She’s owning this so much. She tells everybody in the world, anyone and everyone. She tells everyone she sees, ‘Did you know I’m going to be a big sister?’ She’s so happy. I knew she’d be excited.”

The former World of Dance host elaborated on this on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that same month, explaining, “She is so thrilled. We told her the news and I knew she’d be happy because she’s been asking for this, but as soon as she found out, she started crying, like, ‘This is the best day of my life.’”

Everly even started pulling up her mom’s shirt in public to show off her baby bump. “It’s something I have to work on with her,” the Gracefully You author told Ellen DeGeneres. “Everywhere we go, she’s like, ‘There’s a baby in this belly … Don’t you want to touch it?’ She’s so proud.”

Us broke the news in October 2018 that Dewan was dating Kazee. The reveal came six months after her split from Tatum, 39.