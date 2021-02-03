Pregnant Katharine McPhee Is ‘Good to Go’ Ahead of 1st Child’s Arrival

Bumping along! Pregnant Katharine McPhee showed off her budding belly in a red tee on Tuesday, February 2.

The singer’s shirt read “Good to Go,” and she paired it with a black cardigan, matching leggings and a face mask while out and about in Los Angeles. Her hair was up in a bun with an animal-print scrunchie in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2020 that the American Idol alum is expecting her first child, her husband David Foster’s sixth. (The composer, 71, is the father of daughters Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34.)

The Los Angeles native has been giving pregnancy updates over the last few months, from mirror selfies to strolls with Foster.

She and the Grammy winner started casually dating in October 2017, the same month that the Canada native finalized his divorce from Yolanda Hadid. He and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 57, tied the knot in 2011, and he was previously married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986 and Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005.

He proposed to McPhee, who previously wed actor Nick Cokas in 2008, in July 2018 during an Anacapri, Italy, vacation. The pair got married one year later in London.

“Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow,’ was released right after Idol,” the Broadway star wrote via Instagram in June 2019. “Today I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”

While celebrating their first anniversary, the “Open Toes” singer called Foster the “love of [her] life,” adding, “Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life. I love you. Here’s to the future! (Oh, and happy anniversary to the other love of my life — this dreamy dress! Thank you @ZacPosen).”

Sara gave her dad’s partner her stamp of approval in December 2017, exclusively telling Us that she and sister Erin “totally approve” of McPhee. “We just want someone that’s going to treat him well and that cares about him, and I think he’s with someone right now that really does,” the 90210 star said at the time.