The final stretch! Krystal Nielson is celebrating the end of her pregnancy with a maternity shoot.

“One month to go and already so in love,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, captioned a Monday, March 15, Instagram photo of her boyfriend, Miles Bowles, kissing her baby bump at the beach. “Can’t wait to share more pics soon!!”

In the sunset shot, the former reality star wore a bikini beneath a lacy, white cover-up. She rocked a matching flower crown.

The Montana native went on to gush about the “sneak peek” on her Instagram Story, writing, “We get the pics later this week, and I CAN’T WAIT TO SHARE THEM!”

Nielson and Bowles started dating in May 2020, announcing six months later that the former ABC personality is pregnant with their first child.

“Awwww!! Omg we are BURSTING with joy to finally share this wonderful news,” the fitness guru wrote via Instagram in November 2020. “I can’t believe it. I’m going be a MOMMY!”

As for the dad-to-be, he wrote, “Excited for the next chapter.”

The pregnant star has been giving her social media followers updates on her budding belly ever since. “So far I’ve gained 30lbs and have grown a HUGE APPRECIATION for the female body and what it’s capable of!” Nelson captioned a February workout pic. “Making time to connect with my mind and body has always been a crucial component for me to combat stress, feel good and increase my energy! While I may have shifted to lighter weights lately, making time for a self-care practice has been even more important than ever before!”

The Bachelor alum was previously married to Chris Randone. The pair got engaged on season 5 of BiP and wed in June 2019, calling it quits in February of the following year.

Randone, 33, thinks Nielson will be a “wonderful mother,” she told Scheana Shay in a December 2020 podcast episode. “He’s really, really happy for me and hopes that we can become friends and be there for each other. We are on really good terms.”

The expectant star added, “We were dealing with some kind of legal stuff, like, really near to when we made the announcement. I was planning on telling my ex but when the time came, I was like, ‘You know what? It just doesn’t feel right to message him right now,’ which surprised me, but I really wanted to go with intuitively how I was feeling with it.”