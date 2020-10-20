Bringing Harry Potter into the home! Pregnant Stassi Schroeder’s baby-to-be’s nursery is coming along.

“OK but how magical is my baby’s mini Harry Potter OOTD mirror?!” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, wrote on her Monday, October 19, Instagram Story. “Fairy tale vibes.”

In addition to the mirror, the former reality star showed a book-themed mobile as well as a crib with white bedding and matching curtains.

Us Weekly broke the news in June that the former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host is pregnant with her and then-fiancé Beau Clark’s first child. The couple confirmed the news later that same month, revealing that they have a baby girl on the way.

Last month, the future parents tied the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony. While they were initially supposed to get married in Italy, the pair put their plans on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today would’ve been our wedding day,” the bride captioned an October 7 Instagram video. “We went and did it anyway. Married Sept 2020. Hopefully Italian dream wedding Oct 2021. I am so proud to be your wife.”

In the footage, the commercial casting director, 40, kissed Schroeder before leaning down to kiss her baby bump.

Clark and the former Bravo personality aren’t the only Vanderpump Rules cast members with babies on the way. Lala Kent announced in September that she and Randall Emmett are expecting their first child together, while Brittany Cartwright is pregnant with her and Jax Taylor’s baby boy.

“Who would’ve thought we’d all be … sober at the same time,” Schroeder captioned a September Instagram photo of their three baby bumps at Cartwright’s sex reveal party.

While Katie Maloney and husband Tom Schwartz are trying to conceive, the Utah native, 33, has “zero FOMO,” she wrote via Instagram that same month. “I’m so happy for my friends and really enjoying being along for their journey,” Maloney added. “It will happen for us when it’s right. Sometimes it just takes time and doesn’t always happen [on] the first try.”