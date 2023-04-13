A subtle reveal? When pregnant Rihanna went shopping for baby clothes on Wednesday, April 12, she might have coyly hinted at the sex of her second child with boyfriend ASAP Rocky.

The Fenty founder, 35, was spotted browsing in a children’s boutique on Wednesday, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Rihanna looked effortless in a black maxi dress and a coordinating jacket while looking around the shop alongside an unidentified companion. The “Diamonds” singer’s pal was even spotted holding a pink knit onesie, leading fans to speculate that Rihanna and Rocky, 34, are set to welcome a daughter.

Neither Rihanna nor the New York native have publicly revealed the sex of their second bundle of joy or the pop star’s due date. The pair — who welcomed a son in May 2022 — first announced their baby news during Rihanna’s headlining gig at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

“Rihanna had some butterflies going into this but she was super professional and did a great job of focusing herself,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly later that month. “She was truly honored to get this chance, and the fact she got to reveal her pregnancy at the same time was just magical. It was something she and ASAP wanted to announce in a special way, and both of them agree nothing could be more special than on stage at Super Bowl halftime.”

The insider added: “As far as family moments go, it’s a pretty unbeatable memory they’ll treasure together their whole lives.”

Us previously broke the news in 2020 that Rihanna and Rocky had started dating, nearly two years before they announced her first pregnancy. The couple, who have yet to share their son’s name, similarly did not reveal that they were having a little boy during pregnancy.

Fans, however, speculated in March 2022 that the duo’s first child would be a girl after Rihanna was spotted admiring a pink Cat & Jack dress during a Target shopping trip. While the “Umbrella” songstress did not address the theories at the time, she has been candid about how her world has changed since she became a mother.

“It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” Rihanna told British Vogue in a cover story published earlier this year. “You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because … it doesn’t matter.”

She continued at the time: “Essentially, from one person, I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby.”