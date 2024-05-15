Sophie Turner may be the proud mom of two daughters with her ex-husband Joe Jonas, but she admitted that she wasn’t sure about becoming a parent at a young age.

Turner, 28, opened up about her motherhood journey in an interview with British Vogue published on Wednesday, May 15, recalling she learned she was pregnant with her eldest child, Willa, now 3, when she was on a retreat in Bali.

“It was my first day there and I was meeting my roommate for the first time. Before we settled down to chat, I told her that I just needed to go and take a pregnancy test,” she shared. “I took the test and was like: ‘I’m pregnant, so nice to meet you!’”

Turner said she “sat on it for a week” and discussed it with therapists at the retreat before breaking the news to Jonas, 34, when she came home. “I remember throwing the pregnancy test at him, saying ‘What do you think we should do? Do you think we should have it?’” Turner explained. “When you’re in your early 20s, life is so frivolous. At that point, I really didn’t know if I wanted to be a mother, but something changed in me that day. I just knew I had to have her.”

Turner and Jonas welcomed Willa in July 2020, followed by their daughter Delphine, 22 months, in July 2022. Turner told the outlet that it’s been “a real miracle to just watch them grow up in front of your eyes,” noting that “everything changes so quickly” as her kids continue to grow up.

The Game of Thrones alum went on to explain that her and Jonas’ busy schedules actually inspired their decision to have a second child. “Because my ex and I travel so much, I wanted Willa to have a sibling,” she shared. “I wanted to them have each other. They’re so much fun, total girlie girls and absolute rays of sunshine in my life.”

Turner also revealed that becoming a mom was “the best thing for my relationship to my body” after previously struggling with an eating disorder. “I remember after I had my baby, my therapist asked me how I felt in my body. And of course, I was like, ‘Well, there’s milk leaking from my breasts and I’ve been bleeding for a month,’” Turner stated. “Then she reminded me how amazing it is that our bodies can do this and how important it is to put all the nutrients in your body so that it can do that. I mean, it sounds so simple, but I never thought of my body in that way before.”

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage in September 2023. Turner followed up by suing her estranged husband, requesting that their girls return to the U.K. and claiming that Jonas refused to let their children travel to England to be with Turner. A rep for Jonas told Us Weekly at the time that an order was in place by a Florida court that the kids could not be relocated amid the divorce proceedings.

Us confirmed that same month that Turner and Jonas agreed not to take the kids out of the U.S. and the two reached a temporary custody arrangement in October 2023.

Turner, who has since moved on with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, requested that her and Jonas’ divorce case be reactivated after the expiration of their temporary custody agreement in March. “The filing was a legal formality, and the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution,” a rep for Jonas told Us in a statement on March 19.