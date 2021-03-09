No pinot grigio here, thanks! Stassi Schroeder revealed in a candid clip from her podcast that her pregnancy saved her from turning to alcohol and drugs to cope with her firing from Vanderpump Rules amid accusations of racism in June 2020.

“I think [it] made me so much better to be pregnant while I was going through a hard time,” Schroeder, 33, said in the clip from “The Good, The Bad, The Baby” podcast with husband Beau Clark, which she shared to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 9. “If I wasn’t pregnant, I probably would have just like … gone to alcoholism, Xanax. I would have lashed out, dark passenger-ed. And I think our baby 100 percent saved me.”

The former Bravo star and the actor, 40, welcomed their daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose, on January 7. Schroeder was let go from the show in June last year, days before Us Weekly broke the news of her pregnancy. She also lost her podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi,” along with several endorsement deals and was dropped by her PR agency.

The firing came after former Vanderpump Rules cast member Faith Stowers called out Stassi and castmate Kristen Doute for falsely reporting her to the police in 2018 for a crime she didn’t commit. Stowers, who was the only Black cast member on the show, said she declined to return to the show for season 7 after hearing Schroeder laugh about the incident on the “Bitch Bible” podcast.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused,” Schroeder wrote in a statement after the accusations were made public. “I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person.”

Doute, 38, was also let go from the show along with Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni after tweets that included racial slurs resurfaced.

In the podcast clip, the Next Level Basic author said her pregnancy kept her positive throughout the controversy.

“When I look back on this past year, to me it’s filled with so much more happiness and thankfulness and gratitude than sadness,” the Louisiana native said. “Because when I have the f—king greatest gift I’ve ever been given, it puts things into perspective.”

Schroeder and Clark started dating in February 2018. After their destination Italian wedding was put on hold due to COVID-19, the pair married in a casual ceremony in September 2020.