Fun in the sun! Travis Scott and his 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, bonded over basketball amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper, 27, shared footage of himself and his toddler shooting hoops on Tuesday, March 24. In the Instagram upload, the little one chased after a basketball while wearing a gray sweatsuit and attempted to throw it. Her dad lobbed a basketball of his own straight into the net.

The Grammy nominee and Kylie Jenner welcomed their daughter in February 2018. The former couple called it quits in October 2019 and have been coparenting ever since.

“We’re, like, best friends,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, told Harper’s Bazaar of their relationship last month. “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated.”

The reality star added in the February interview: “I think about [my parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner], in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

The makeup mogul also looks to her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, who coparent their kids with Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson, respectively.

“It’s not been awkward between Kylie and Travis at all,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively following their split. “There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Kylie has followed the same footsteps as her sisters Khloé and Kourtney in that respect.”

On Tuesday, Kourtney’s son Mason, 10, shot down rumors that the Kylie Skin creator and the “Highest in the Room” rapper are back together after multiple outlets reported earlier this month that they had reunited.

“No, Kylie and Travis are not back together,” the preteen said after joining Instagram and starting a Live video.

The former couple started dating in 2017. Since their breakup, they have spent holidays together, from trick-or-treating to Thanksgiving casino trips. In February, the exes took their daughter to a trampoline center.

Jenner has been spending a ton of time with Stormi during the coronavirus spread. “Movies all day with Storm and Donald [Duck] is just my life now,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator wrote on her Monday, March 23, Instagram Story.

