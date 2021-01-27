Ready to pop? Pregnant Lala Kent showed off her growing belly on Tuesday, January 26, as her countdown to baby continues.

“To those of you saying, ‘I feel like you’ve been pregnant forever’… imagine how I feel 🙃,” Kent, 30, wrote via Instagram alongside a video of her pregnant stomach.

The Vanderpump Rules star is about six-and-a-half-months pregnant with her first child and fiancé Randall Emmett’s third.

“😍😍😍 gorgeous!!” former Bravo castmate Brittany Cartwright commented on the sexy snap of Kent, who was wearing just her bra and underwear. “I hate those comments!! Like don’t you know a woman is pregnant for almost 10 months!! We didn’t even announce until August & September people! Lol lol.”

Stassi Schroeder, who welcomed her first child with husband Beau Clark earlier this month, added: “❤️❤️❤️.”

John Tucker Must Die actor Jesse Metcalfe also commented on the video, writing, “YASSSS 🔥🔥🔥.”

Bravo personality Katie Maloney called the pregnant star a “MILF!”

Emmett, 49, who shares daughters London, 10, and Rylee, 7, with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, posted his own clip of Kent and her baby bump on Tuesday.

“Beautiful girl,” he captioned the clip of his fiancée taking the video inside her closet.

Earlier this month, Kent revealed that she is already planning to have another child with the Midnight in the Switchgrass producer.

“We’re just gonna make babies,” the reality star told TooFab when asked how she would handle a possible second shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. “One more after this. Yeah, I think we’ll be good after that.”

A month prior, the Utah native shared a nude self of her growing stomach after earlier joking that her “thirst traps look different these days.”

The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2018, announced during an episode of their “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast in September that they are expecting.

“I’m like shaking right now, because I can’t believe it’s a real-life thing,” Kent said at the time. “I’m really emotional. … It’s very much happy tears.”

The Give Them Lala Beauty creator, who got engaged in September 2018, revealed the sex of her baby-to-be later that month alongside Emmett and many of her Vanderpump Rules costars.

Kent, who was convinced she was pregnant with a boy, exclusively told Us Weekly the same month that “it was a bit of an adjustment” for her mentally after she learned she is actually having a girl.

“Then, like, I saw my mom and I just bawled because I’m like, ‘I get to have that. I get a little mini Lala,’” she recalled of the reveal. “Which then started freaking me out.”

Emmett, for his part, is confident in being a girl dad, telling Us, “I feel like I’m really good with girls. I feel like I’m old. If we had a boy, he would be Tarzan off the walls. Instead, now [Lala’s] going to get a little Lala and they can cuddle and watch movies and get their nails done.”