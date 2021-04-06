Madly in love! Lala Kent gushed over her daughter on her original due date, revealing how motherhood has changed her over the past month.

“I was told I would miss this, and I do,” Kent, 30, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 5, alongside a photo of her pregnant baby bump. “People say, ‘Enjoy it all, because it goes by so fast.’ They are right. I wish I could freeze time.”

The Vanderpump Rules star, who welcomed daughter Ocean with her fiancé, Randall Emmett, last month, reflected on how fast things have gone since her little one’s arrival.

“The birth of my daughter, Ocean, was 3 weeks ago. Today was supposed to be her due date — I feel emotional about it, because it’s over, and it was the most incredible experience of my life,” she continued. “From walking into Cedars, to getting induced, to the 6 am cervix check and the nurse saying, ‘We are there.’ IT 👏 WAS 👏 THE 👏 BEST 👏 .”

The reality star acknowledged that her Instagram feed has “turned into ‘Mom’ content,” but she doesn’t care. “Right now my identity lies within Ocean 😂,” she added. “Like, who am I and how did I exist before her?”

The “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast cohost announced her baby girl’s arrival on March 15, sharing a photo from the hospital. Ocean is Kent’s first child and Emmett’s third. He shares daughters London, 10, and Rylee, 7, with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.

“A week ago, March 15th 2021, at 6:45 a.m., my life changed forever. This little 5 lb 10 oz, sign of Pisces sent me into a world I can only explain as heavenly,” Kent wrote via Instagram one week after giving birth. “No one could have prepared me for this kind of love. Ocean, you are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I am so honored to be your mama. My heart could just burst.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly last month how Kent was adjusting to her role as a mom, saying, she has been “so at peace” since bringing Ocean home.

“Lala is so focused on being a new mother and the woman she’s becoming,” the insider explained. “She has embraced it all. She’s so happy, ridiculously happy. … The whole experience for her has been tremendous.”

The Utah native has also fully embraced her postpartum body, with the source adding, “She can’t believe Ocean lived there. She has a new respect for herself as a woman and all women.”

The Give Them Lala Beauty creator, who got engaged to the 50-year-old producer in September 2018, has continued to give fans a peek into her life as a mom, including sharing posts about breastfeeding and the ups and downs of raising her daughter.