Bump Watch Ashley Graham’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Model’s Pregnancy By Riley Cardoza 2 hours ago Courtesy Ashley Graham/Instagram 29 30 / 29 Can-Can Dance “Trailer chic on set,” she captioned footage of herself dancing in an animal print dress. Back to top More News Kim Kardashian refuses to skip Met Gala as surrogate undergoes 'painful' procedure ahead of induced labor for baby Psalm. Woah mama! Brielle Biermann rocks sexy low-cut dress on night out with friends. Steph Curry takes wife Ayesha Curry horseback riding for the first time. More News