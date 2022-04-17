Suiting up for springtime! Celebrity parents are showing off their kids’ Easter-ready outfits.

Brittany Bell got her and Nick Cannon’s two kids dressed up for the Sunday, April 17, holiday early with a visit to the Easter Bunny.

“My little peeps are Egg-cited for Easter! #springbreak,” the model, 34, captioned an Instagram slideshow of son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 15 months, in matching green outfits. The little ones were not afraid of the human-sized rabbit, sitting on either side of the costumed animal. Powerful even held the bunny’s hand and touched its nose.

Bell gave birth to the now-toddler in December 2020, three years after Golden’s arrival. Powerful learned how to read just after her 1st birthday.

“Sharing how we let daddy get a firsthand look at her reading skills,” Bell captioned a December 2021 Instagram video. “Following in Golden’s footsteps. #littlelearner. #proud mom.”

In the video, Cannon, 41, held up flashcards, while his baby girl made noises corresponding to the words, such as claps and tiger growls. The little one even knew to translate “arból” from Spanish to “tree.”

“What? How do you know that?” Cannon explained in the social media upload. “So smart. That’s so good.”

Tragically, that same month, the All That alum’s 5-month-old son Zen with Alyssa Scott died of a brain tumor. The actor is also the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with Mariah Carey, and twins Zion and Zillion, 10 months, with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon is currently expecting his eighth child, this time with model Bre Tiesi.

The former Nickelodeon star split from Carey, 53, in 2014, and the amicable coparents have reunited for many Easter celebrations over the years.

“Happy Easter!!! #ontheegghunt #NYiswild,” the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer captioned April 2015 family photos via Instagram.

Cannon reposted the same photos at the time, writing, “Best Easter Sunday @BronxZoo Roc & Roe had a blast finding eggs all over the Zoo!”

Two years later, the Wild ’N Out host colored eggs with the twins and his ex-wife. In 2019, he adorably brought Golden along to Moroccan and Monroe’s Easter celebration.

“We got our egos and this selfish behavior [but] when you put your children first, you understand that it’s all unconditional love. All that other stuff just falls apart,” the Masked Singer host explained exclusively to Us Weekly in April 2019 of his bond with Carey. “I always want what’s best for my children.”

