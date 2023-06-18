They’re just like Us! Over the years, celebrity parents have sent their kids off to camp for a summer filled with fun.

“For scraped knees, and trees climbed, for hearing ‘You’ve got a friend’ from the bathtub, for rosy cheeks and easy bedtimes, for nicknames and friendship bracelets taped to the back of anything standing,” Jennifer Garner captioned an Instagram photo of a craft inscribed with the word “Mama” made by one of her kids in August 2019. “For dirty limbs and popsicle smiles, for role model counselors–soul protectors, for camp directors who deserve all the showers and all the winter to recover. For crafts that come home saying, ‘mama.’ Thank you, summer camp. ⛺️🌞🤸🏼‍♂️❤️.”

Garner shares daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck. Affleck and the Alias alum tied the knot in 2005 and called it quits in 2015.

Three years after their divorce, Garner began seeing John Miller in October 2018. The two split in August 2020, but less than a year later, Us Weekly revealed that the couple were giving it another shot.

In July 2022, a source shared with Us that Garner and Miller were “spending more time” with each other’s kids. Miller shares daughter Caroline and son John with ex-wife Caroline Campbell. “They meet at each other’s houses – even for a quick glass of wine or for a low-key dinner date night away from prying eyes,” the source said.

Affleck, for his part, married Jennifer Lopez in July 2022.

Jenna Dewan, who was married to Channing Tatum from 2009 until they finalized their divorce in 2019, has also shared photos and videos of leaving her daughter, Everly, at summer camp over the years. Dewan has two kids: Everly, whom she shares with Tatum, and son Callum with fiancé Steve Kazee.

“Then one day she grows up and wants to go to sleepaway camp 🥺❤️🙏🏻,” the Step Up actress shared in an Instagram Story in July 2022. “She asked for 20 hugs from Callum 🥰.”

Dewan has previously discussed how Everly has a special connection with Kazee.

“They have a beautiful bond,” she shared with Us in November 2021 before moving on to talk about Callum. “He was born to do anything and everything his older sister does.”

The American Horror Story: Asylum alum has also spoken about how she was worried about the age difference between Evelyn, born in 2013, and Callum, born in 2020.

“All those times I worried about the age gap and if they would bond,” Dewan wrote via Instagram in August 2021. “Worrying is a waste of time and energy. Trust.”

