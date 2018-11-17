News to her! John Miller’s ex-wife, Caroline Campbell, was surprised to learn about her divorce online.

The former spouse of Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend conveyed her reaction in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Performed tonight in Texas with the always incredible and charismatic @chrisbottimusic and oh, apparently my divorce is finalized,” the violinist, 38, wrote on Friday, November 16. “I just found out on the internet.. Lol!! Tomorrow night we play Dallas – can’t wait!!”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed on Friday that Miller’s divorce from Campbell was finalized after 13 years of marriage after a judge signed off on the papers on Tuesday, November 13.

The CaliGroup CEO, 40, and the musician tied the knot in April 2005. Though he initially filed for divorce in June 2011, the pair — who share a 12-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter — reconciled in February 2012. They filed again to divorce in October 2014.

According to court documents obtained by Us, Miller will pay child support, and the parents will share joint custody of the kids. However, Campbell will not receive spousal support.

The duo will also have to get permission from one another should he or she want the children to stay overnight with someone other than family, which in this case could refer to Garner, 46.

Us broke the news on October 24 that the Alias alum is dating Miller. “They’ve been together six months — and it’s getting pretty serious,” one source told Us. Another insider revealed later that month that the actress is “head over heels in love” with her new beau.

Garner finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck on November 7. The coparents — they have three children: daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6, — separated in June 2015 following 10 years of marriage and filed for divorce in April 2017.

The Camping star and the businessman made their public debut as a couple on November 9, taking in a Los Angeles production of Dear Evan Hansen.

The romance “continues to be extremely serious,” a source told Us earlier this month. “Jennifer is extremely happy with John. Jen has been thankful for John’s stable love and support during issues she has faced with [Affleck’s] sobriety. He isn’t jealous and understands Jen’s commitment to helping Ben.”

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez

