Dialing It Back

“[Amal and I] have to rethink how we’re doing our lives,” George said on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast in November 2021. “We’re working a lot, both of us. She’s working a tremendous amount as well. It doesn’t mean we don’t do a job … but we also have to make sure we’re spending less time behind a computer or going on locations so that we can [be with our kids].” He subsequently described their plans to scale back, doing one project a year instead of four.