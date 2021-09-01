Babies

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Daughter Khai’s Baby Album: Family Photos

By
See Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai's Baby Album
 Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram
32
3 / 32
podcast

Couch Cuddles

Gigi sweetly snuggled with Khai in a July 2021 Instagram photo.

Back to top