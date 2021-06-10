Babies

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Daughter Khai’s Baby Album: Family Photos

By
Gigi Hadid Swims With 8-Month-Old Daughter Khai: ‘Inhale Summer'
 Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram
28
1 / 28
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Sweet Swimmer

Hadid documented a June 2021 swim with her daughter via Instagram, writing, “Inhale summer.”

Back to top