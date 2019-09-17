Girl Power

The NBC personality is setting a great example for her baby girl! “I try to just be a confident female for her ― and I believe actions obviously speak louder than words, it’s an old saying but it’s very true,” she told Redbook. “It’s a turn on [for my husband] that I’m a pretty badass female; boys that I dated before, they got intimidated by it, [and] that’s not fair to me because I work very hard. So I’m glad our boys and also our girls have a man to look [up to], who shows them, ‘This is how you treat a woman, this is how you respect a woman.’ He takes his daughter on dates and shows her, ‘This is what a guy should do.’”