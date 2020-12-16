Pregnancies Celebrities Who Have Posed Nude While Pregnant: Pics By Riley Cardoza December 16, 2020 Courtesy of April Love Geary/Instagram 25 2 / 25 April Love Geary The model cradled her stomach, writing, “Baby mama.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Holiday Shopping With Jenny Cipoletti – Take the Quiz To Find A Gift For Everyone On Your List! Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos #Skourtney Forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Sweetest Photos Over the Years More News