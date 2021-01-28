Everything Pregnant Halsey Has Said About Having Kids Over the Years

April 2018

During an appearance on The Doctors, Halsey said she was freezing her eggs at age 23. “Doing ovarian reserve is important for me, because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, and I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility [and] about protecting myself,” she explained. “Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman. You don’t feel sexy, you don’t feel proud, and you don’t feel like there’s much hope, so taking these measures to make sure that I get to have a hopefully bright future and achieve the things that I want to achieve by doing the ovarian reserve is really important.”