Pregnancies Pregnant Stars Rocking Bathing Suits in 2021: Baby Bump Pics By Riley Cardoza January 20, 2021 Courtesy of Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram 5 1 / 5 Emily Ratajkowski “[Angel] in my belly,” the model captioned a January 18 beach video in a metallic bikini. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Shop the 5 Best Moisturizers to Combat Dry January Skin Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News