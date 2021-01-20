Pregnancies

Pregnant Stars Rocking Bathing Suits in 2021: Baby Bump Pics

By
Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Growing Belly in a Nude Bikini
 Courtesy of Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram
5
1 / 5
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Emily Ratajkowski

“[Angel] in my belly,” the model captioned a January 18 beach video in a metallic bikini.

Back to top